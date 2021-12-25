MJF taking some “Me Time” following CM Punk “ducking” him

Dec 25, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:

