Bianca Belair wants to win two Royal Rumbles back to back, Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Bianca Belair wants to win two Royal Rumbles back to back via Wrestling Inc.:

“I know I had the ultimate experience last year even without – you know, when I think about the Royal Rumble, I think about how amazing the moment is. I still forget sometimes that it wasn’t in front of an audience. There were no fans but that’s how amazing the moment was in the end, and how much I was into the moment knowing I was going to WrestleMania. And we had the pyro and our virtual fans, so I had the ultimate experience but I haven’t had the experience of winning in front of fans yet. So maybe that’s how I can top it for this year if I’m in the Royal Rumble.”

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

In a battle of Dallas versus Houston, Dallas’ own Miranda Gordy looks to make a big statement in her MLW debut against another emerging player in women’s competition in Houston’s Rok-C.

Featherweights will throw down in the DFW area as Miranda Gordy looks to deploy her signature power brawling as she attempts to stop Rok-C’s meteoric rise in the sport.

Despite being the current ROH Women’s World Champion, Rok-C may find herself an underdog, due to Miranda’s heavy-hitting style and strength. However, never doubt the tenacity and innovation Rok-C brings to her fights.

