Man formerly known as Bronson Reed makes his NJPW debut

Former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut yesterday during the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California.

The 33-year-old made his presence felt after Impact Wrestling champion Moose defeated Juice Robinson. Now going by the name of Jonah, the Australian had a face off with Moose but attacked Robinson instead. Robinson’s partner, David Finlay, tried to make the save but Jonah got rid of him as well.

“New destination in the JONAHVERSE,” he wrote on Twitter after the show.

He signed with WWE in early 2019 and spent two years as part of NXT, eventually winning the North American title from Johnny Gargano in May of this year. Around a month later, he dropped the belt to Isiah “Swerve” Scott and in August he was one of those cut by the company.