Trailer: Logan and Jake Paul announce new reality series on Max

WWE Superstar Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul announced a brand-new original reality series titled Paul American which will start airing on Thursday, March 27 exclusively on Max.

Featuring archival and never-before-seen footage, the eight-episode series debuts weekly on Max leading up to the season finale on Thursday, May 15.

“We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but Paul American is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us. It isn’t just about the headlines or the viral moments — it’s about the journey that got us here,” the Paul brothers said in a press release.

“For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle. As athletes, we’ve poured everything into proving ourselves in the ring and breaking barriers in sports, entertainment, and beyond. But at the core of it all is family and the relationships that keep us grounded. This series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable. The good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this story with our fans.”

The show promises to give unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, peeling back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives.

Max is obviously the home of AEW and Logan is a WWE star so the marketing for this one should be interesting!

