Jake Paul on Logan Paul’s injuries

As we’ve noted, Logan Paul announced shortly after WWE Crown Jewel that he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus, and potentially a torn ACL, in his right knee. Logan added that the injuries occurred mid-way into the main event bout.

In an update, brother Jake Paul spike with DAZN Boxing this week and revealed that the injuries are not as bad as originally thought. He noted that Logan did not tear his ACL, and is currently doing rehab in Los Angeles.

“He’s doing better than expected,” Jake said. “They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better. He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best.”

It was recently reported that Jake is interested in doing more work for WWE following his interactions with The Bloodline at Crown Jewel. Logan is still signed to his multi-match contract, but there’s no word yet on when he will return to the WWE ring.