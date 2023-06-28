Jake Paul on Logan possibly winning Money in the Bank
Jake Paul recently spoke with JSports Illustrated and commented on his brother Logan Paul possibly winning the Money In the Bank briefcase this weekend-
“Logan is the best choice to win. He’s larger than life. He has the bravado. He’s the heel. He’s perfect for this.”
Jake continued-
“There’s no doubt in my mind he will win. At the end of the day, he’s an entertainer and a super athlete. He can do backflips, the splits, kip-ups, and he’s been creating his own moves out here training in Puerto Rico. He’s creative. That’s what the sport is built around: creativity. We’re hated in these worlds, and we fit perfectly into those characters.”