Omos says he is returning to WWE (video), new Jacob Fatu t-shirt, today’s birthdays

– Omos announced he is returning to WWE and will relinquish his title to Daga. He asked Daga to elevate the belt’s value. The champions are now Jack Morris and Daga. Omos stated he plans to return in the future.:

#BREAKING Omos is returning to #WWE‼️ “I'm going back to WWE so I'll give this belt to Daga. Please increase the value of this belt. The champs are now Jack Morris & Daga. I don't know when but I’ll come back”@jackmorrisx17 @Daga_wrestler @TheGiantOmospic.twitter.com/QflJvEk0V4 — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 25, 2025

– Happy 31st Birthday to Zoey Stark

– Happy 45th Birthday to Michelle McCool

– Jacob Fatu new T Shirt:

