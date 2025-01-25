Omos says he is returning to WWE (video), new Jacob Fatu t-shirt, today’s birthdays

Jan 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Omos announced he is returning to WWE and will relinquish his title to Daga. He asked Daga to elevate the belt’s value. The champions are now Jack Morris and Daga. Omos stated he plans to return in the future.:

– Happy 31st Birthday to Zoey Stark

– Happy 45th Birthday to Michelle McCool

Jacob Fatu new T Shirt:

