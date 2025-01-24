Styles on Daniels retiring, Breakker says he took pride in being violent (video), Trick Williams note

– Trick Williams, who originally rose to prominence alongside Carmelo Hayes before stepping out on his own, spoke on Tailgate Talks with DiMarco and Garcia, where he made it clear that his next step has to be Raw or SmackDown. I’m very confident. I think it has to be soon. I’ve been very blessed, very fortunate. For the career that I wish I had in football, I got it tenfold with my wrestling career. I’m grateful for that.

– AJ Styles comments on the retirement of long time friend and rival fellow TNA Original Christopher Daniels

– “I Took Pride in Being Violent”- Bron Breakker Spears His Way to Success

