Saturday Night’s Main Event to air on YouTube again for international viewers

This weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event will be once again airing on YouTube for viewers outside the United States.

In the U.S., it will air on NBC with a live simulcast on Peacock starting at 8PM ET.

Last month’s SNME also aired on YouTube but there were some rumors that Saturday’s show would be airing on Netflix for international viewers. There is currently no entry for a Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast in the WWE: Live & Upcoming section and not even last month’s episode is even featured on Netflix at the moment for on-demand viewing.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

According to @WWEUK Facebook page, Saturday Night’s Main Event will air on Netflix in international territories pic.twitter.com/7sHeQyx5Ox — WWE Netflix News (@WWENetflixNews) January 19, 2025

