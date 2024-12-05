Saturday Night’s Main Event to air on WWE’s YouTube channel in the UK

For those in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saturday Night’s Main Event will not air on TNT Sports as other WWE programming but instead will be free and live on the WWE YouTube channel.

The show will be geo-targeted so it does not mean that every other country in the world will get it free on YouTube.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will start at 1AM GMT.

WWE is ending its partnership with TNT Sports at the end of this month with all of its programming moving to Netflix in January 2025. Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and premium live events will be on Netflix for UK viewers moving forward.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

