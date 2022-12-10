Overnight viewership numbers for WWE Smackdown

SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s live edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown was back on the regular FOX Network this week after last week’s show aired on FS1 due to the PAC-12 football championship airing on FOX.

Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged 2.098 million viewers. That’s based on 2.115 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.081 million viewers for Hour 2. Viewership was expectedly up from last week’s FS1 broadcast, which drew 902,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating for the overnights. Last week’s show on FS1 finished with an average 0.25 rating in the key demo. WWE SmackDown managed to top the ratings in the key demos for primetime broadcast programming. CBS’ Blue Bloods topped Friday viewership with 5.853 million viewers.

Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, SmackDown is projected to finish with about 2.220 million viewers for the adjusted final audience, but the final viewership and ratings numbers are not out yet. Those numbers will be released early next week.

