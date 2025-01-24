Contract updates on Graves, PCO, and Baker, TNA was reportedly offered to Khan years ago, more

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted, Britt Baker’s AEW deal is believed to have a few years left. Sean Ross Sapp tweeted, “About a year and a half without injury time.” WWE is reportedly interested in Baker.

– TNA attempted to sell to Tony Khan in 2018, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They also had talks about a year ago with Scott D’Amore about selling, but turned D’Amore’s offer down.

– Corey Graves has two years left on his WWE contract. He wasn’t looking to leave the company even though many in the company viewed his tweets as that. Whether Graves goes back on Raw when football season starts in the fall is unknown.

– According to those close to PCO, his contract with TNA ended on 12/31.

