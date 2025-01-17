Pat McAfee to miss Monday’s Raw, Jade Chung says goodbye to TNA, today’s birthdays

– Pat McAfee appears set to miss WWE Raw in Dallas, with McAfee confirmed for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Per ESPN:

“Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP National Championship Game, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game.”

– Jade Chung says goodbye to TNA…

Thank you @ThisIsTNA Faithfuls Thank you for cheering.

Thank you for booing.

Thank you for buying tickets.

Thank you for hanging ringside with me. And above all, thank you for making me smile. I am officially signing off and will be watching and cheering for all my friends… pic.twitter.com/6d2TxubIxk — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) January 17, 2025

– Happy Birthday to Kevin Thorn, Chase Stevens, Dexter Lumis, Alexander Hammerstone & Rosie Lottalove/Sage Beckett today

