Pat McAfee to miss Monday’s Raw, Jade Chung says goodbye to TNA, today’s birthdays

Jan 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @JadeChung11

Pat McAfee appears set to miss WWE Raw in Dallas, with McAfee confirmed for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Per ESPN:

“Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP National Championship Game, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game.”

Jade Chung says goodbye to TNA…

– Happy Birthday to Kevin Thorn, Chase Stevens, Dexter Lumis, Alexander Hammerstone & Rosie Lottalove/Sage Beckett today

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Savannah Sweet

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal