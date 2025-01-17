AEW veteran considered retired, plus notes on Jordynne Grace and Swerve Strickland

– Fightful reports “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels is now likely effectively retired from in ring competition. Daniels’ Texas Death Match vs Hangman Adam Page on AEW Collision is supposed to serve as Daniels’ last match.

– Swerve Strickland set to appear at DEFY Hundredth.

Former 3x DEFY World Champion and AEW World Champion SWERVE Strickland returns to DEFY. DEFY : HUNDREDTH

8 year anniversary of DEFY

FEBRUARY 7TH – WASHINGTON HALL

Tickets at https://t.co/NUoF7hpoSF pic.twitter.com/s0jqzJSB0a — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) January 17, 2025

– Jordynne Grace believes the WWE/TNA Wrestling partnership will lead to an Ultimate X match happening at WrestleMania

Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen Bookmark this — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 17, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

