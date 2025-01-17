AEW veteran considered retired, plus notes on Jordynne Grace and Swerve Strickland

Jan 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @swerveconfident

Fightful reports “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels is now likely effectively retired from in ring competition. Daniels’ Texas Death Match vs Hangman Adam Page on AEW Collision is supposed to serve as Daniels’ last match.

Swerve Strickland set to appear at DEFY Hundredth.

Jordynne Grace believes the WWE/TNA Wrestling partnership will lead to an Ultimate X match happening at WrestleMania

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

