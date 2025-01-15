Kevin Kelly on his AEW departure, CJ Perry has surgery, and a Tonga Loa note

– Kevin Kelly with words regarding his AEW departure…

All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me. https://t.co/zCwoXXNzM4 — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) January 14, 2025

– According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE are hoping to have Tonga Loa back on TV around the time of WrestleMania 41. The report stated “They’re shooting for WrestleMania. I don’t know if they have a spot for him. I wouldn’t say that he’s got a tag match lined up but they’re shooting that he’s back on TV around WrestleMania.”

– CJ Perry posted:

Going into surgery @CedarsSinai thank you Dr. Chan pic.twitter.com/uf8W3GnfBw — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 15, 2025

