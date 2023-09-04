Khan confirms an AEW departure, CJ & Jack Perry’s updates, AEW All Out PPV buys, and more

– Tony Khan has confirmed the departure of Sonny Kiss.

– Khan reiterated Saturdays are better for Bryan Danielson’s life, indicating he’ll be on Collision frequently going forward.

– On PPV buys for All Out, Khan said he knows it’s over 100,000. He says the gate was $800,000.

– Khan says Jack Perry is suspended indefinitely.

– Khan asked about the status of CJ Perry (Lana) in AEW:

Says it’s not a long-term guarantee for now, but it’s great having her here.