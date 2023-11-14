Kevin Kelly departs from NJPW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Kevin Kelly has officially left the company to pursue other opportunities. Kelly, now free from NJPW duties, has officially joined AEW in a full-time role.

“Kevin Kelly, who has been the English voice of New Japan broadcasts since King of Pro-Wrestling 2015, has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities,” a press release from New Japan stated. “Kevin was originally planning to join the English broadcast of Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, but will be unable to attend due to family commitments.”

NJPW thanked Kelly for his work to grow the English-speaking audience for NJPW, and for countless memorable calls over the years. “We wish Kevin the very best in his future,” the statement concluded. Kelly has been doing commentary for AEW every Saturday night on Collision.

Kevin Kelly has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities. Kevin had planned to join #njwk18 on January 4, but is unable to attend due to family commitments. We join fans in their gratitude for countless memorable calls over the years.https://t.co/Kd22xaQNim#njpw pic.twitter.com/LzMCqGa5xC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 14, 2023

