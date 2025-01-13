Athena defends the ROH Women’s title in Stardom

#ANDSTILL ROH “Forever Champion” Athena stands tall after a tough, tough fight with Thekla After the match Athena said she respects Queen B**ch Thekla and to come find her in the U.S. for a rematch!#STARDOM | @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/vjlg3Mem88 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 13, 2025

– Athena successfully retained the ROH Women’s Championship by defeating Thekla (H.A.T.E.) at Stardom’s New Year Stars 2025.

Post-match, Athena articulated her desire to face Thekla once more in America.

Athena also took the opportunity to thank Okada (Stardom) and TK (AEW), remarking that her experience wrestling in Japan was a fulfillment of a lifelong ambition. She promised to return and continue her tenure as ROH Women’s Champion.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

