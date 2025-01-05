Athena to defend ROH Women’s title in Japan

Athena will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Thekla at Stardom’s Korakuen Hall show on January 13th.

Thekla’s interference led to Athena’s downfall in the International Women’s Cup 4-Way Match… and Athena is out for blood and revenge‼️ #njWD #ROH #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/U4Zm2Lrc5e

Athena has accepted Thekla’s challenge at STARDOM NEW YEAR 2025, 1.13 at Korakuen Hall!

ROH “Forever Champion” Athena celebrated her debut & win backstage at #STARDOM NEW YEAR DREAM 2025 but Thekla — her tag partner from today — has other plans.

@emilymaeheller caught up with her to see what @AthenaPalmer_FG is thinking after an eventful debut pic.twitter.com/KJKW33itQy

