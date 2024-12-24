Athena booked for STARDOM (video), Natalya tweets after Raw loss

– ROH Women’s Champion Athena announced her appearance at STARDOM, revealing she will team up with Thekla to face two opponents, referred to as “porcelain hussies,” on January 3rd.

A message to the Stardom locker room, fans and all the Minions in Japan from ROH “Forever Champion” @AthenaPalmer_FG!@ringofhonor | #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/2lhtY99j1v — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2024

– As seen during the December 23rd edition of Monday Night RAW, Natalya was eliminated from the women’s Intercontinental title tournament. Following her loss, Natalya posted the following messages via Twitter/X…

What I do know is, I need to work harder. And I promise you, I will. #WWERaw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 24, 2024

There’s so much more I want to say, but I don’t know how to. I wake up everyday worried that I wont be able to realize my full potential. It haunts me. More than I can say. But I’ll never stop fighting. I’ll never stop showing up for my dreams. I love and appreciate everyone… — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 24, 2024

