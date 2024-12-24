Athena booked for STARDOM (video), Natalya tweets after Raw loss

Dec 24, 2024

– ROH Women’s Champion Athena announced her appearance at STARDOM, revealing she will team up with Thekla to face two opponents, referred to as “porcelain hussies,” on January 3rd.

– As seen during the December 23rd edition of Monday Night RAW, Natalya was eliminated from the women’s Intercontinental title tournament. Following her loss, Natalya posted the following messages via Twitter/X…

