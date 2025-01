STARDOM New Year’s Dream 2025 results

PRE-SHOW:

• Mizuki Kato & Yuma Makoto def. Rian & Honoka

• Lady C & Nanami def. Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo

• Hina & Ranna Yagami def. Zones & Soy

.

MAIN SHOW:

• Athena & Thekla def. Mina Shirakawa & Tay Melo

• High Speed Championship #1 Contenders Elimination Match: Saki Kashima def. Yuna Mizumori, Kohaku, Waka Tsukiyama, & Matoi Hamabe

• Rina & Ruaka def. Manami & Hanan

• Sendai Girls Junior Championship Match: Chi Chi def. Aya Sakura

• Syuri, Tomoka Inaba, & Kiyoka Kotatsu def. Momo Watanabe, Fukigen Death & Azusa Inaba

• Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma def. AZM, Mei Seira & Miyu Amasaki

• Saori Anou, Natsupoi & Sayaka Kurara def. Zap, Dump Matsumoto, & Natsuko Tora

• Maika & Hanako def. Chihiro Hashimoto & Yuu

• Tam Nakano def. Unagi Sayaka, resulting in Unagi being unable to compete again in STARDOM

• Suzu Suzuki & Starlight Kid def. Saya Kamitani & Momo Watanabe

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email