Producer for the Punk vs. Rollins match on Raw, update on Corey Graves

Jan 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Abyss (Joseph Park) produced the main event match of Raw on Netflix between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

– Corey Graves will no longer appear on WWE SmackDown and will focus on and NXT, joining Vic Joseph and Booker T. SmackDown will now feature Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett as the commentary team, while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee handle Raw.

Source: PWInsider

