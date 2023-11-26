Video: Seth Rollins flips off CM Punk
As seen during the 2023 WWE Survivor Series PLE, CM Punk made his return to the company at the very end of the show. In video footage captured by a fan that didn’t air on television, Seth Rollins was seen flipping off Punk and yelling “f*ck you” at him. Announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves were among those holding Rollins back.
Back in January, Rollins referred to CM Punk as a “cancer” during an interview to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. Fans at the time questioned if Rollins’ comments were a shoot or he was planting the seed for a potential match if Punk ever returned to WWE.
Yall think #SethRollins is pissed at #CMPunk? #WarGames #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/rDlPuqMRaH
— ☥444GodLovesYou555 (@DopeGsaint) November 26, 2023