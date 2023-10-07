Subtle CM Punk references continue on WWE television

The subtle CM Punk references on WWE television continued yesterday, with Corey Graves dropping the latest hint when plugging the Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura match for tonight’s Fastlane.

“The greatest trick the devil ever played was making the world forget that he existed,” Graves said as the graphics for the match aired.

That is a line that Punk used when he was in Ring of Honor as well as during his feud with MJF last year in AEW. It’s also one of the most popular lines in the movie The Usual Suspects.

A few weeks ago Michael Cole also dropped another CM Punk hint when he interviewed Seth Rollins, calling him a “manipulator” and “puppeteer.”

That is also something that came from a CM Punk promo in ROH when he declared ROH as his stage, his theater, and everyone is his puppet and he pulls all the strings.

Both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have also used words that could be referenced to CM Punk over the past several weeks, with Rollins even saying that when he’s at 100%, he’s the best in the world.

WWE did a similar thing with the lead up to Cody Rhodes’ return at WrestleMania.