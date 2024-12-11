Jesse Ventura’s says handcuffs off for commentary, Punk/Rollins note

– WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura will be providing commentary for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14th. Ventura, who was in attendance at Smackdown on December 6th, appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast and said the following about his return…

“Handcuffs are off, I can say anything I want about anyone. I am, I’m very excited about it. I don’t discuss finances, but it’s acceptable and I’ll be doing four [SNME specials] a year.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

– Dave Meltzer has backed up Seth Rollins’ story from WWE Raw regarding CM Punk ghosting Rollins after Punk exited the company in 2014:

“He (Punk) felt that WWE was behind the the lawsuit against him, and they were.

“So he felt like he had to avoid everyone from WWE, including people like Kofi Kingston that were his buddies, Corey Graves… Rollins too.

“The people that didn’t get it, it hurt a lot of feelings with people there. People that don’t like the company being run down, probably some of them weren’t happy either with some of the things he said.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

