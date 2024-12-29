Jeff Hardy wants to retire CM Punk, high praise for Fletcher vs. Ospreay, Parker Boudreau’s transformation

– While speaking with Tim Hann Rivera at the HOG Live For The Moment show, TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy was asked how he would like to finish his career.

He said, “Ultimately, man, I’d like to do a really cool match in the WWE and do the Hall of Fame and all that stuff to really end it on the highest note possible. Because looking back at my career now, the history is just a glimpse, like a blink of an eye, when you achieve so much and then you’re here at this point, older in life. So it’d really be special to have a killer match, maybe make CM Punk retire, and then, go into the Hall of Fame.”

– Former WWE and AEW grappler Parker Boudreaux posted:

– High praise for last night’s Worlds End opener:

Dave Meltzer says Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher might be the BEST PPV OPENER in the history of pro wrestling:

“Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher might’ve been the best opening match on a pay-per-view in history. It’s certainly up there, I’m trying to rack my brain to come up with one better.”

