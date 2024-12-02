Kyle Fletcher



Photo credit: Lee South – All Elite Wrestling

Real Name: Kyle Fletcher

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 24, 1998

From: Sydney, Australia

Pro Debut: April 20, 2014

Trained By: PWA Academy

Finishing Move: Grimstone

Biography

– Fletcher began his career under the gimmick of ‘InstaGraham’, a member of the ‘Harajuku Hipsters’ stable in various Australian independent promotions

– On October 16, 2015, The Harajuku Hipsters (InstaGraham & Blue Oni) defeated The Four Nations (Mick Moretti & Madison Eagles) to win the PWA Tag Team Titles

– On January 30, 2016, The Harajuku Hipsters defeated Michael Spencer & Dan Wilson to retain the PWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 1, SMS (InstaGraham & Unsocial Jordan) defeated Mr Juicy & Caveman Ugg to retain the PWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 9, SMS defeated The Four Nations (Mick Moretti & Jack Bonza) to retain the PWA Tag Team Titles

– On November 19, SMS defeated Man United (Vance Adams & Campbell Crawford) to retain the PWA Tag Team Titles

– On January 22, 2017, SMS defeated Ricky South & Jude London to retain the PWA Tag Team Titles

– In April 2017, Fletcher moved to the UK for further experience, where he would compete under his own name

– In July 2017, Fletcher teamed with Mark Davis for the first time. The duo would soon become known as Aussie Open

– On July 16, Aussie Open defeated CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) to win the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On August 3, Aussie Open defeated The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr) to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On November 10, Aussie Open defeated The Alpha Brothers (Johnny & Ricky) to win the HOPE Tag Team Titles

– On December 22, Aussie Open defeated CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) to retain the HOPE Tag Team Titles

– On January 6, 2018, Aussie Open defeated Filthy Gorgeous (Kyle Kingsley & Robert Sharpe), The South Coast Connection (Ashley Dunn & Kelly Sixx) and The Unforgiving (Joshua & Renshi) to retain the HOPE Tag Team Titles

– On February 3, Aussie Open defeated Battle Squad Awesome (Dave Andrews & Danny Chase) to retain the HOPE Tag Team Titles

– On February 19, Aussie Open defeated Jimmy Havoc & Primate to win the Defiant Tag Team Titles

– On March 19, Aussie Open defeated Jimmy Havoc & Mark Haskins and Joe Coffey & BT Gunn to retain the Defiant Tag Team Titles

– On April 28, Aussie Open defeated Jimmy Havoc & Mark Haskins to regain the Defiant Tag Team Titles, having lost them just over a month earlier

– On May 5, Aussie Open defeated Kip Sabian & Chris Tyler to retain the HOPE Tag Team Titles

– On June 2, Aussie Open defeated Chief Deputy Dunne & Robert Sharpe to retain the HOPE Tag Team Titles

– On June 17, Aussie Open defeated CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) to retain the Defiant Tag Team Titles

– On July 17, Aussie Open defeated The Filthy Kliq (Stevie Boy & Kay Lee Ray) to retain the Defiant Tag Team Titles

– On September 30, Aussie Open won an 8-team Thunderbastard Match to win the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On November 7, Aussie Open defeated Alpha Bad (Kip Sabian & Iestyn Rees) to retain the Defiant Tag Team Titles

– On November 11, Aussie Open defeated Chris Brookes & Timothy Thatcher to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On November 18, Aussie Open defeated Nothing To Prove (Drew Parker & Chuck Mambo) and The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee) in a TLC Match to win the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On December 3, Aussie Open defeated CCK (Jonathan Gresham & Chris Brookes) to retain the Defiant Tag Team Titles

– On December 6, Aussie Open defeated Team WhiteWolf (Carlos Romo & A-Kid) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On December 9, Aussie Open defeated LAX (Santana & Ortiz) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– Between December 12 and December 16, Aussie Open defended the ATTACK Tag Team Titles against Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER), The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee), Super Smash Brothers (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) and The 198 (Wild Boar & Morgan Webster)

– On February 19, 2019, Aussie Open defeated Lucky Kid & Chris Brookes to retain the Defiant Tag Team Titles

– On March 9, Aussie Open defeated RISE (Pete Bouncer & Ivan Kiev) and Jay FK (Jay Skillet & Francis Kaspin) to win the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On March 31, Aussie Open defeated The Swords Of Essex (Will Ospreay & Paul Robinson) in a TLC Match to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On April 4, Aussie Open defeated The WorkHorsemen (James Drake & Anthony Henry) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On April 12, Aussie Open defeated CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) and Team WhiteWolf (Carlos Romo & A-Kid) to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On April 17, Aussie Open defeated The Legion Of Rot (Frightmare & Hallowicked) to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On May 6, Aussie Open defeated Aero Star & Daga to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On May 10, Aussie Open defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr) to win the RevPro British Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Aussie Open defeated Jay FK (Jay Skillet & Francis Kaspin) to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On May 24, Schadenfreude (Fletcher & Chris Brookes) defeated Besties In The World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) to win the FCP Tag Team Titles

– On June 9, Aussie Open (Fletcher & Mark Davis) fought Sha Samuels & Josh Bodom to a double-DQ to retain the RevPro British Tag Team Titles

– On June 12, Aussie Open defeated Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On June 14, Aussie Open won a 5-team Gauntlet Match to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles

– On June 30, Aussie Open defeated South Pacific Power Trip (Travis Banks & TK Cooper) to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On July 26, Schadenfreude (Fletcher & Chris Brookes) defeated DASH Chisako & Meiko Satomura to retain the FCP Tag Team Titles

– On September 13, Aussie Open (Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Ilja Dragunov & WALTER to win the wXw Tag Team Titles and would repeat the victory the following day to retain the titles

– On May 8, 2021, Aussie Open defeated The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris DeSilva) to win the PWA Tag Team Titles

– On June 13, Aussie Open defeated The Light Speed Xpress (Robbie Eagles & Mat Diamond) to retain the PWA Tag Team Titles

– At RevPro’s 9 Year Anniversary Show, Aussie Open defeated The Young Guns (Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen)

– On September 19, Aussie Open defeated Destination Everywhere (Michael Oku & Connor Mills) to retain the PWA Tag Team Titles and win the RevPro British Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, Aussie Open would join New Japan’s United Empire stable

– On October 3, Aussie Open retained the RevPro British Tag Team Titles, losing to The Young Guns (Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) by DQ

– On February 19, 2022, Aussie Open defeated Danny Cross & B Cool to win the OTT Tag Team Titles

– On March 12, Aussie Open defeated Danny Cross & B Cool to retain the OTT Tag Team Titles

– At NJPW Windy City Riot, United Empire (Aussie Open, Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Great O-Khan & TJP) defeated Bullet Club (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, Scott Norton & Hikuleo)

– Aussie Open debuted for AEW on the June 6 Dynamite, coming to the aid of their stable leader Will Ospreay

– On July 24, Aussie Open defeated Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura in the final of a tournament to become the first NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

– At NJPW Music City Mayhem, United Empire (Aussie Open & TJP) defeated Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood & Alex Zayne

– At RevPro’s 10 Year Anniversary Show, Aussie Open defeated Destination Everywhere (Michael Oku & Connor Mills) to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022, Aussie Open defeated The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

– At Autumn Action 2022, Aussie Open defeated Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight) to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

– At the NJPW 2022 Halloween Special, Aussie Open defeated The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo)

– At the 2022 NJPW/Stardom X-Cover event, United Empire (Aussie Open, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey & TJP) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & BUSHI)

– At Sakura Genesis 2023, Aussie Open defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On the following episode of AEW Rampage, Aussie Open defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Capital Collision 2023, Aussie Open defeated Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to win the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

– At Collision in Philadelphia, Aussie Open defeated CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Lio Rush) to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

– At Satsuma No Kuni 2023, Aussie Open defeated TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2023, United Empire (Aussie Open & Great O-Khan) defeated TMDK (Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita)

– At Death Before Dishonor 2023, Aussie Open defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta), The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) and The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On July 29, Aussie Open defeated Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On the August 2 Dynamite, Aussie Open defeated El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Fight For The Fallen 2023, Aussie Open defeated Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Fyter Fest 2023, Aussie Open defeated The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– Davis suffered an injury at AEW WrestleDream 2023 and would be out of action indefinitely, forcing Fletcher to go solo

– At Winter Is Coming 2023, The Callis Family (Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Paul Titan & Hunter Grey

– At ROH Final Battle 2023, Fletcher defeated Dalton Castle, Lee Johnson, Bryan Keith, Lee Moriarty & Komander in a Survival Of The Fittest Elimination Match to win the vacant ROH Television Title

– On December 23, Fletcher defeated Willie Mack to retain the ROH Television Title

– On January 6, 2024, Fletcher defeated Angelico to retain the ROH Television Title

– On January 10, Fletcher defeated Christopher Daniels to retain the ROH Television Title

– On March 27, Fletcher defeated Blake Christian to retain the ROH Television Title

– At Supercard Of Honor 2024, Fletcher defeated Lee Johnson to retain the ROH Television Title

– On May 25, Fletcher defeated Dalton Castle to retain the ROH Television Title

– On June 15, Fletcher defeated Lee Johnson in a Best Of Three Falls Match to retain the ROH Television Title

– On the Forbidden Door 2024 pre-show, Fletcher defeated Serpentico

– At Beach Break 2024, Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Private Party (Isaiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

– At Royal Rampage 2024, The Callis Family (Fletcher & Rush) defeated Private Party (Isaiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

– On the All In 2024 pre-show, Fletcher, Kip Sabian, Action Andretti, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Tommy Billington, Lio Rush & Rocky Romero defeated Jay Lethal, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Anthony Ogogo, Ariya Daivari, Satnam Singh, Isaiah Kassidy & Marq Quen

– At Full Gear 2024, Fletcher defeated Will Ospreay

