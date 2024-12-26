Orton not scheduled for Raw on Netflix, rumored Wrestlemania match, Brodie Lee note

– Despite Randy Orton’s inclusion in the promotional footage, Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone recently stated that the Viper isn’t scheduled for the January 6 debut of Raw on Netflix. “I’ve had a bunch of people inquire about the status of Orton regarding January 6. I’ve been informed that he is currently not scheduled to be a part of the debut episode of Raw.

– @Wrestlevotes reports…

Sources indicate recent rumors of Logan Paul vs. John Cena at WrestleMania have, at the very least, been discussed. However, the idea has been met with resounding disapproval from several within creative. The general feeling is that this shouldn’t be Cena’s final WrestleMania match.

– Four years ago today, we lost Brodie Lee (aka Jon Huber aka Luke Harper in WWE) at the age of only 41.

A look at the career of the Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee, in #AEW! Watch the #AEWTimeline premiering NOW on YouTube! ▶️ https://t.co/tZVWYY21h4 pic.twitter.com/2G4koHdwHz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

