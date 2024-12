Liv Morgan promotes Raw on Netflix, Netflix adds WWE programming

– Liv Morgan appeared at the Ravens vs. Texans NFL game today to promote RAW’s debut on Netflix on January 6th.

WWE WOMENS WORLD CHAMPION LIV MORGAN IS OUT PROMOTING WWE ON NETFLIX RIGHT NOW #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/mCy6xqmRBb — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 25, 2024

– Netflix has added a new slate of WWE programming ahead of the move in 2025:

• The Road to WrestleMania 41 through RAW

• WWE Superstar Profiles

• WWE Legends Profiles

• RAW Classics hosted by Big E

• WWE Top 10 RAW Edition

