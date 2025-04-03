Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio do photo shoot in India to promote WWE on Netflix (photos)

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are in India to promote the launch of WWE on Netflix there.

Liv Morgan & Dominic Mysterio Promoting WWE arrival on NETFLIX (INDIA) Mumbai, INDIA BOLLYWOOD STYLE ‍ pic.twitter.com/UkhLDhkkOp — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) April 3, 2025

I just fell down to my knees… Liv Morgan,the beauty that you are. pic.twitter.com/4KUYsUda4b — LYR️ (@baylyynch) April 3, 2025

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are on tour in India promoting WWE's arrival on Netflix in India pic.twitter.com/zyAWiYwc6t — Roman Era (@RomanEra0) April 3, 2025

