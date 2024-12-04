WWE News and Notes

— Triple H (via WWE premiere at Netflix HQ) comments on the heartbreaking and shockingly break up of The New Day this week on RAW.

“I was so happy for those guys. It’s those moments. It’s why we do what we do. The Rock says it all the time—it’s that electricity, that connection with the people. There’s no greater feeling than that.”

– Lola Vice vs Jaida Parker this Saturday at NXT Deadline in a NXT Underground match

– Several WWE wrestlers and executives, including Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Nick Khan, and Triple H, attended an event at Netflix headquarters.

Nice to see The Man again. Becky Lynch is back! #WWE pic.twitter.com/HJ8kNQj77Z — Jay (@CreatureLives) December 4, 2024

– Liv Morgan reacts to Becky Lynch being spotted at WWE media event:

