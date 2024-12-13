A report suggests Tessa Blanchard is signed, plus Killswith and Juice Robinson updates

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the belief is that Tessa Blanchard has signed with TNA, which explains her not being in CMLL the last few weeks.

– Juice Robinson had successful surgery on his broken fibula. It is still unknown how long the recovery period is.

– Bryan Alvarez with an update on Luchasaurus/Killswitch saying that he’s now “doing much better” and credits AEW’s medical staff and Tony Khan with saving his life.

“He is doing much better. I am told he is working hard towards a comeback and credits Tony Khan and AEW medical staff for not only being patient with this, but also telling him to stay home the week before he collapsed, which may have saved his life. It was very serious.”

