Update on Zelina Vega’s WWE contract, Lexy Nair posts wedding photos, Bully Ray wants to help AEW

– Zelina Vega still has multiple years on her WWE deal and will not be leaving the company, reports PWInsider. Despite saying her “goodbyes” to the crowd after losing this week on RAW this week and being eliminated from the Women’s IC Championship Tournament, Zega will be part of WWE for years to come.

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) details how he’d help AEW programming. Ray suggested that AEW could benefit from having him as the head booker for the promotion. “[Tony Khan] grew up, became a man, has wanted to do this his entire life, and has the money to do it in any which way shape or form he sees fit,” said Ray. “The entire Dixie Carter through a table storyline was written, produced, and directed by me… A 1.41 rating. What is AEW’s highest rating? 1.4…. That’s why I think I could do it and why I think I could work with Tony Khan.”

– Lexy Nair posted photos from her wedding…

