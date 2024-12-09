Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre announced for SNME, title match changed
– Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre is made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event
This is personal. Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one SATURDAY at #SNME!
LONG ISLAND, NY
– The World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is now a triple threat match!
GUNTHER vs Finn Balor vs Damian Priest
TRIPLE THREAT MATCH GUNTHER will now defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match THIS SATURDAY at #SNME!
LONG ISLAND, NY
