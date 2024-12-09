Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre announced for SNME, title match changed

– Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre is made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event

– The World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is now a triple threat match!

GUNTHER vs Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

TRIPLE THREAT MATCH @Gunther_AUT will now defend his World Heavyweight Championship against @ArcherOfInfamy and @FinnBalor in a Triple Threat Match THIS SATURDAY at #SNME! LONG ISLAND, NY

️ https://t.co/8uupuN6MsK pic.twitter.com/Nl72GjiJ0N — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024

