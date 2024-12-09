Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre announced for SNME, title match changed

Dec 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre is made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event

– The World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is now a triple threat match!

GUNTHER vs Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taya Valkyrie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal