Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn

Sami questions if Seth was the one who attacked Main Event Jey Uso. Seth says he didn’t and tells Sami to start using his head. Seth makes his way to the back.

Sami turns around and is taken out with a Claymore by Drew McIntyre.

DREW McINTYRE IS BACK and he just hit SAMI ZAYN with the CLAYMORE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OlnuVi9IRD — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email