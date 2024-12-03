Drew McIntyre and Dakota Kai after Raw (videos)

WWE posted:

– On Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn

After the match, Drew McIntyre returned and hits a Claymore on Zayn to end RAW

We caught up with @DMcIntyreWWE as he was leaving #WWERaw after his shocking return… pic.twitter.com/Meo54pl8IP — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

– Also on Raw, Dakota Kai defeated Shayna Baszler & Katana Chance in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

EXCLUSIVE: After a journey filled with ups and downs, Dakota Kai is pumped to advance in the Women’s #ICTitle Tournament as she looks to finally wear singles gold around her waist. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OEVNNLHP8P — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

