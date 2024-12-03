Drew McIntyre and Dakota Kai after Raw (videos)

Dec 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE posted:

– On Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn

After the match, Drew McIntyre returned and hits a Claymore on Zayn to end RAW

– Also on Raw, Dakota Kai defeated Shayna Baszler & Katana Chance in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

CJ Perry

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal