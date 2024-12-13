Notes for tomorrow’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bayley praises Roxanne Perez

– Speaking on Going Ringside, Bayley couldn’t hold back her admiration for Roxanne Perez. “She’s killing it as the NXT Women’s Champion,” Bayley said. “I know everybody wants to work with her, but I’m selfish, so I want to get her first Mania match.

– WWE was planning on doing the rubber match between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed at “Saturday Nights Main Event” this weekend, but had to scrap plans when Bronson broke his foot at “Survivor Series: War Games”. This prompted Drew McIntyre to come back way earlier than expected, to start a feud on Raw with Sami Zayn.

– “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It was noted that DiBiase was set to appear on the show this Saturday, December 14th, but will no longer be able to due to unforeseen circumstances. Speaking of SNME, Roman Reigns is no longer being advertised for the program.

