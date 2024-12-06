Khan says he doesn’t care what Bischoff thinks, Bayley noted as a locker room leader, Thunder Rosa note

– Tony Khan on Eric Bischoff’s criticism for AEW: “I have no idea. I don’t really care what he says.”

Says that they will be on TBS/TNT for a long time, and really proud of what AEW has accomplished only in five years of existence.

(source: K&C Masterpiece)

– Cody Rhodes has named Bayley as WWE’s “actual locker room leader” right now, along with Randy Orton.

Rhodes: “I don’t think people know about Bayley, she is probably the actual current locker room leader.. It is probably her and Randy Orton.

(source: Jazzy’s World TV)

– Thunder Rosa: “Stop asking me if I still work in AEW, ’cause I still do.”

“AEW exists on Saturdays, so if you’re not doing anything on Saturday, watch the show. If I get somebody else asking me if I still work at AEW, I’m just going to be like, ‘Here — here is the schedule of ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Rampage,’ and ‘Collision.’ I’m usually on ‘Collision’ so just watch me and if you can’t watch me live, watch me on YouTube.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)

