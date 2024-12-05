Notes on Finn Balor and Max Caster

– Finn Balor is reportedly expected to receive a ‘sustained singles push’ heading into 2025, with it noted that Balor has solidified himself as a true locker room leader over the past year.

Balor notably challenges for GUNTHER’s World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

(source: WrestleVotes)

– Max Caster posts a made-up front page of the New York Post about himself being canceled for wanting to be the #AEW “World Heavyweight Champ”

Fine print at the bottom reads, “The Best Wrestler Alive said he didn’t care if “cancel culture” came after him because he wants to become the World Heavyweight Champ!”

