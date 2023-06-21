Finn Balor makes surprise appearance on NXT, attacks Rollins

Finn Balor showed up on NXT last night to continue his feud with Seth Rollins, attacking the World Heavyweight champion as the show was about to go off the air.

Right after Rollins beat Bron Breakker to retain his title and was posing with the title near the entrance, the Judgment Day leader sneaked up from behind to attack Rollins. Balor eventually took Rollins back in the ring and continued his attack with a chair. He then was about to hit the Coup de Grace but NXT champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams stormed in to chase off Balor.

NXT then faded to black with Rollins, Hayes, and Williams standing tall in the middle of the ring.