Real Name: Valerie Loureda

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 128 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 19, 1998

Hometown: Miami, FL

Pro Debut: 2022

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Loureda began her sporting life in MMA, signing with the Bellator group in 2018

– Loureda won her first professional fight, defeating Colby Fletcher by TKO at Bellator 216

– At Bellator 222, Loureda defeated Larkyn Dasch by unanimous decision

– At Bellator 243, Loureda defeated Tara Graff by KO

– Loureda suffered her first MMA loss at Bellator 259, losing by unanimous decision against Hannah Guy

– Loureda defeated Taylor Turner at Bellator 271. This turned out to be her final professional fight

– In April 2022, Loureda participated in a WWE tryout session

– In June 2022, Loureda announced that she was leaving Bellator to sign with WWE and would report to the Performance Center in July

– Loureda made her first NXT appearance at a live event on October 28, 2022, participating in a Halloween Battle Royal

– Loureda wrestled her first ‘proper’ match at a live event on November 12, teaming with Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima in a loss to Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail)