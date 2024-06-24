Real Name: Tiana Caffey

Height: 5’7”

Weight:

Date of Birth: February 12, 1999 (unconfirmed)

Hometown: Port St Lucie, Florida

Pro Debut: 2022

Trained By: WWE

Finishing Move: Teardrop Hip Check

Biography

– Caffey was a former standout soccer player at high school and college levels

– In April 2022, Caffey attended a WWE tryout and was soon signed to the company through their NIL program

– Caffey officially joined the WWE ranks in August 2022

– Caffey debuted under her real name at an NXT live event on October 28, 2022, competing in a battle royal

– Caffey became ‘Jaida Parker’ in September 2023 and would debut on NXT television a month later

– Parker joined the ‘Out The Mud’ stable in early 2024

– At Spring Breakin’ 2024, Parker defeated Fallon Henley

