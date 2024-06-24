Jaida Parker
Real Name: Tiana Caffey
Height: 5’7”
Weight:
Date of Birth: February 12, 1999 (unconfirmed)
Hometown: Port St Lucie, Florida
Pro Debut: 2022
Trained By: WWE
Finishing Move: Teardrop Hip Check
Biography
– Caffey was a former standout soccer player at high school and college levels
– In April 2022, Caffey attended a WWE tryout and was soon signed to the company through their NIL program
– Caffey officially joined the WWE ranks in August 2022
– Caffey debuted under her real name at an NXT live event on October 28, 2022, competing in a battle royal
– Caffey became ‘Jaida Parker’ in September 2023 and would debut on NXT television a month later
– Parker joined the ‘Out The Mud’ stable in early 2024
– At Spring Breakin’ 2024, Parker defeated Fallon Henley