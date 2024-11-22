Tony Khan on what he’s learned from working with the Costco Guys, new Zero Hour match

Nov 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Match announced for AEW’s Full Gear Zero Hour – Deonna Purrazzo vs Anna Jay

Tony Khan on what he’s learned about marketing from working with the Costco Guys:

“So much. I think that what I’ve seen with AJ and Big Justice together — first of all, this is real. Like, behind the scenes, what you see is what you get. Authenticity is important. And also, they’ve shown me the power of TikTok. Of marketing to, frankly, people that have never watched AEW or wrestling before. And we’re bringing in new fans. And AJ is a former pro wrestler making a comeback. So it’s great!!.”

(FOX Business)

