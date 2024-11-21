Bobby Lashley wanted to retire in WWE, B-Fab receiving backstage praise

– AEW star Bobby Lashley has revealed his original plan to retire in WWE after “one or maybe two years” more in the company.

He revealed that before retiring he wanted to put over his stablemates Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in feuds after both had turned on him.

Lashley also named LA Knight and a babyface Austin Theory as two other stars he wished to put over before hanging up his boots.

(source: via the Lame Guys Podcast)

– B-Fab is getting high praise backstage. She has been working hard to improve her in ring work and is going above and beyond to make herself more available. She has been training at the New Hart Dungeon with Natalya and Tyson Kidd. WWE was happy with her performance on SmackDown in the triple threat match against Candice and Bayley.

(Source: Fightful)

