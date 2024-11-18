Mike Bailey to AEW update, plus notes on Swerve Strickland, Roman Reigns, and Paul vs. Paul

Nov 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Speedball Mike Bailey is gone from TNA. The belief in AEW circles is he will debut as part of the Continental Classic.”

Swerve Strickland via X:

– WWE is now advertising Roman Reigns to appear on the debut of RAW on Netflix on January 6th.

– Bully Ray says Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul with Mike Tyson in his corner at WrestleMania 41 needs to happen

