Mike Bailey to AEW update, plus notes on Swerve Strickland, Roman Reigns, and Paul vs. Paul

– Speedball Mike Bailey is gone from TNA. The belief in AEW circles is he will debut as part of the Continental Classic.”

– Swerve Strickland via X:

"These Hurt Syndicate beatings take a toll" pic.twitter.com/Dt5Didct64 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) November 18, 2024

– WWE is now advertising Roman Reigns to appear on the debut of RAW on Netflix on January 6th.

– Bully Ray says Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul with Mike Tyson in his corner at WrestleMania 41 needs to happen

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

