Mike Bailey to AEW update, plus notes on Swerve Strickland, Roman Reigns, and Paul vs. Paul
– Speedball Mike Bailey is gone from TNA. The belief in AEW circles is he will debut as part of the Continental Classic.”
– Swerve Strickland via X:
– WWE is now advertising Roman Reigns to appear on the debut of RAW on Netflix on January 6th.
– Bully Ray says Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul with Mike Tyson in his corner at WrestleMania 41 needs to happen
