Jack Perry appears at NJPW “Fighting Spirit Unleashed”

Nov 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jack Perry showed up to NJPW “Fighting Spirit Unleashed’ in Lowell, Massachusetts, attacking Yota Tsuji to a match at “Wrestle Dynasty” on January 5.

If Tsuji ￼is able to defeat Dave Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship the night before at “Wrestle Kingdom”, the Global title will be on the line in this match.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thunderkitty

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal