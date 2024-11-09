Jack Perry appears at NJPW “Fighting Spirit Unleashed”

– Jack Perry showed up to NJPW “Fighting Spirit Unleashed’ in Lowell, Massachusetts, attacking Yota Tsuji to a match at “Wrestle Dynasty” on January 5.

If Tsuji ￼is able to defeat Dave Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship the night before at “Wrestle Kingdom”, the Global title will be on the line in this match.

Shocking appearances from Jack Perry and Mercedes Moné, and incredible action highlighted Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Lowell!#njFSU report:https://t.co/Yridw8s62t Watch the replay!https://t.co/xFCKD6H4Dc#njpw pic.twitter.com/fcF6WV16E7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

