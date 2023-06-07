Yota Tsuji
Real name: Yota Tsuji
Height: 6’0
Weight: 200 lbs.
Date of birth: September 8, 1993
From: Yokohama, Japan
Pro debut: April 10, 2018
Trained by: NJPW Dojo
Finishing move: Shooting Star Press
Biography
– In his school and college days, Tsuji was a star quarterback
– Tsuji joined the New Japan Dojo in April 2017
– Tsuji made his professional debut at Lion’s Gate Project 11 on April 10, 2018, losing to Tomoyuki Oka
– Tsuji scored his first victory on September 5, 2018, teaming with Ren Narita to defeat Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura
– At Destruction in Kobe 2018, Tsuji wrestled Yuya Uemura to a time-limit draw
– At Destruction in Kobe 2019, Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Michael Richards & Alex Coughlin
– In the summer of 2021, Tsuji was sent to the UK’s RevPro for his learning excursion
– Tsuji made his UK debut on September 4, 2021, losing to Kyle Fletcher
– Later that year, Tsuji joined Gabriel Grey’s ‘The Legion’
– In November 2022, Tsuji was moved from the UK to Mexico, continuing his excursion with CMLL
– Tsuji returned to New Japan in the lead-up to Dominion 2023. He joined Los Ingobernables de Japon and unsuccessfully challenged IWGP Heavyweight Champion SANADA in the main event of the show