Real name: Yota Tsuji

Height: 6’0

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of birth: September 8, 1993

From: Yokohama, Japan

Pro debut: April 10, 2018

Trained by: NJPW Dojo

Finishing move: Shooting Star Press

Biography

– In his school and college days, Tsuji was a star quarterback

– Tsuji joined the New Japan Dojo in April 2017

– Tsuji made his professional debut at Lion’s Gate Project 11 on April 10, 2018, losing to Tomoyuki Oka

– Tsuji scored his first victory on September 5, 2018, teaming with Ren Narita to defeat Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura

– At Destruction in Kobe 2018, Tsuji wrestled Yuya Uemura to a time-limit draw

– At Destruction in Kobe 2019, Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Yuji Nagata defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Michael Richards & Alex Coughlin

– In the summer of 2021, Tsuji was sent to the UK’s RevPro for his learning excursion

– Tsuji made his UK debut on September 4, 2021, losing to Kyle Fletcher

– Later that year, Tsuji joined Gabriel Grey’s ‘The Legion’

– In November 2022, Tsuji was moved from the UK to Mexico, continuing his excursion with CMLL

– Tsuji returned to New Japan in the lead-up to Dominion 2023. He joined Los Ingobernables de Japon and unsuccessfully challenged IWGP Heavyweight Champion SANADA in the main event of the show