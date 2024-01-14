Shota Umino
Real Name: Shota Umino
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 205 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 17, 1997
Hometown: Tokyo, Japan
Pro Debut: April 13, 2017
Trained By: NJPW Dojo
Finishing Move: Death Rider
Biography
– Umino is the real-life son of famed New Japan referee Hiroyuki ‘Red Shoes Unno’ Umino
– Umino began his career in New Japan’s Lions Gate project, losing his debut match to TAKA Michinoku
– Umino won his first match on May 21, 2017, teaming with Tomoyuki Oka & Volador Jr to defeat Katsuya Kitamura, Tetsuhiro Yagi & ACH
– At Sengoku Lord in Nagoya 2019, Umino & Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji
– At Wrestling Hinokuni 2019, Umino, Narita & Tomoaki Honma defeated Uemura, Tsuji & Toa Henare
– At TAKATaichiMania II, Umino defeated Ryuya Takekura
– Following a loss to Jon Moxley at Dominion 2019, Umino became Moxley’s tag partner and manager, Moxley dubbing him ‘Shooter’
– At NJPW Southern Showdown 2019, Umino, Toa Henare & Nick Bury defeated Michael Richards, Andrew Villalobos & Mark Tui
– Umino began a learning excursion to the UK in late 2019, basing himself at Revolution Pro. Unfortunately, his stint was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions halting shows in the UK
– Umino returned to RevPro on July 18, 2021, having sat out since March 2020
– At Music City Mayhem 2022, Umino, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura defeated Ren Narita, Kevin Knight & The DKC
– At RevPro’s 10th Anniversary Show, Umino defeated Yota Tsuji in a Strap Match
– At Rumble On 44th Street 2022, Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Homicide defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
– At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Umino, Keiji Muto & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & SANADA)
– At Wrestling Dontaku 2023, Umino, Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA defeated Francesco Akira, Aaron Henare & TJP
– At Resurgence 2023, Umino, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero
– At the 2023 All Together Again event, Umino defeated Yoshitatsu
– At Destruction in Ryogoku 2023, Umino, Yuji Nagata & Master Wato defeated Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & El Desperado
– At Royal Quest III, Umino & Ren Narita defeated Francesco Akira & Great O-Khan
– At Battle In The Valley 2024, Umino, Jacob Fatu & Fred Rosser defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)