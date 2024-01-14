Shota Umino

Real Name: Shota Umino

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 17, 1997

Hometown: Tokyo, Japan

Pro Debut: April 13, 2017

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Death Rider

Biography

– Umino is the real-life son of famed New Japan referee Hiroyuki ‘Red Shoes Unno’ Umino

– Umino began his career in New Japan’s Lions Gate project, losing his debut match to TAKA Michinoku

– Umino won his first match on May 21, 2017, teaming with Tomoyuki Oka & Volador Jr to defeat Katsuya Kitamura, Tetsuhiro Yagi & ACH

– At Sengoku Lord in Nagoya 2019, Umino & Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

– At Wrestling Hinokuni 2019, Umino, Narita & Tomoaki Honma defeated Uemura, Tsuji & Toa Henare

– At TAKATaichiMania II, Umino defeated Ryuya Takekura

– Following a loss to Jon Moxley at Dominion 2019, Umino became Moxley’s tag partner and manager, Moxley dubbing him ‘Shooter’

– At NJPW Southern Showdown 2019, Umino, Toa Henare & Nick Bury defeated Michael Richards, Andrew Villalobos & Mark Tui

– Umino began a learning excursion to the UK in late 2019, basing himself at Revolution Pro. Unfortunately, his stint was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions halting shows in the UK

– Umino returned to RevPro on July 18, 2021, having sat out since March 2020

– At Music City Mayhem 2022, Umino, Fred Yehi & Yuya Uemura defeated Ren Narita, Kevin Knight & The DKC

– At RevPro’s 10th Anniversary Show, Umino defeated Yota Tsuji in a Strap Match

– At Rumble On 44th Street 2022, Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Homicide defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

– At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Umino, Keiji Muto & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & SANADA)

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2023, Umino, Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA defeated Francesco Akira, Aaron Henare & TJP

– At Resurgence 2023, Umino, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero

– At the 2023 All Together Again event, Umino defeated Yoshitatsu

– At Destruction in Ryogoku 2023, Umino, Yuji Nagata & Master Wato defeated Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & El Desperado

– At Royal Quest III, Umino & Ren Narita defeated Francesco Akira & Great O-Khan

– At Battle In The Valley 2024, Umino, Jacob Fatu & Fred Rosser defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

