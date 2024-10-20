10/19/24 AEW Collision Results

Oct 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Collision kicks off with The Blackpool Combat Club sending a message to the roster

– Ricochet defeated AR Fox

After the match, Ricochet says no one has been able to pin him since he arrived in AEW and wants a one on one match against Konosuke Takeshita

– Kris Statlander defeated Harley Cameron

Statlander celebrates her win and says Kamille has been a real pain over the last few weeks and it’s time she met her match

– Daniel Garcia & Private Party defeated The Premier Athletes

– Orange Cassidy defeated Bulk Bronson

– Jamie Hayter defeated Brooke Havok

After the match, Penelope Ford appears on the tron and reveals she targeted Jamie because they were Tag Team Partners in her last match before her injury and in the entire two years she’s been gone Jamie never checked in on how she was recovering

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Atlantis Jr

– Kamille vs. Kris Statlander is made official for Fright Night Dynamite

– Thunder Rosa is back

– LFI defeated The Outrunners

After the match, LFI continue to beat them down, but FTR make the save

– Sammy Guevera vs. Shelton Benjamin is made official for next week

Sammy shows a photo of a younger him meeting The Gold Standard Shelton, and says he grew up with Shelton being one of his favorite wrestlers to see compete in the ring, and is looking forward to their match

