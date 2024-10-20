10/19/24 AEW Collision Results

– Collision kicks off with The Blackpool Combat Club sending a message to the roster

– Ricochet defeated AR Fox

After the match, Ricochet says no one has been able to pin him since he arrived in AEW and wants a one on one match against Konosuke Takeshita

– Kris Statlander defeated Harley Cameron

Statlander celebrates her win and says Kamille has been a real pain over the last few weeks and it’s time she met her match

– Daniel Garcia & Private Party defeated The Premier Athletes

– Orange Cassidy defeated Bulk Bronson

– Jamie Hayter defeated Brooke Havok

After the match, Penelope Ford appears on the tron and reveals she targeted Jamie because they were Tag Team Partners in her last match before her injury and in the entire two years she’s been gone Jamie never checked in on how she was recovering

Penelope Ford is BACK and tells Jamie Hayter why she attacked her! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@thePenelopeFord | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/Yx541kGER0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2024

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Atlantis Jr

– Kamille vs. Kris Statlander is made official for Fright Night Dynamite

– Thunder Rosa is back

Thunder Rosa has returned from injury and ready to claw her way back to the top of the #AEW Women's Division!

But Harley Cameron is having a moment here… Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@thunderrosa22 | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/94mOqIlgfy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2024

– LFI defeated The Outrunners

After the match, LFI continue to beat them down, but FTR make the save

– Sammy Guevera vs. Shelton Benjamin is made official for next week

Sammy shows a photo of a younger him meeting The Gold Standard Shelton, and says he grew up with Shelton being one of his favorite wrestlers to see compete in the ring, and is looking forward to their match

