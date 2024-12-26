Updated Card for AEW Worlds End

Updated Card for Worlds End

-AEW World Championship – Four-Way Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW Women’s World Championship – Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2

-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole

