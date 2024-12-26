Updated Card for AEW Worlds End
-AEW World Championship – Four-Way Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White vs. Orange Cassidy
-AEW Women’s World Championship – Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
-AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet
-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2
-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole